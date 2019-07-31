Ferrari showed 60 years of evolution of the brand in a 5 minute video
Few brands can compete with the pedigree of Ferrari, whether it’s the FWD model or the GT hypercar of the middle class.
YouTube has a graceful video showing the best of the best Italian brand for decades and some interesting information about each model.
The journey begins with what has become the most expensive car ever sold at auction, which is in August 2018 rescued 48.4 million dollars.
Ferrari 250 GTO 1962, in his time became a legend thanks to the magnificent style and luxurious 3.0-liter V12, which produces more than 300 HP of power.
Then the story jumps forward rather abruptly. Next in line is the often overlooked 288 GTO with roots from group B followed the legendary F40.
In this case, it is interesting to see how similar the two iconic supercar of the 80-ies. Less similar, but still amazing was a V50 with a V12 engine — a car that marks the end of the “analogue” of the flagship Ferrari.
Ferrari Enzo 2003 not only opened a new era for the brand with the prancing horse on the hood, but also created a system with computer control, which helped the driver to get the most out of the car.
In 2013, the LaFerrari has made an evolutionary leap above the Enzo with its hybrid powertrain that delivers a combined power output of 963 HP, fully transferred to the rear wheels with the systems, offering assistance in everything from trigger control to traction control and stability.
The last vehicle in the evolution is the recently announced SF90 Stradale.
This will be the first Ferrari that will offer a V8 instead of a V12, but its hybrid propulsion system plug-in will drive all four wheels at the same time, producing a total power of 986 HP (735), making it the most powerful road-going Ferrari.