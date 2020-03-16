Ferrari stopped production
Ferrari
The factories of Ferrari in Maranello and Modena for two weeks stopped production road cars, as well as the development of Formula 1 cars from the outbreak of coronavirus, reports Sky Sports.
Staff was sent home and return to work after March 27, if a leave of absence will not be renewed.
In agreement with the trade unions, it will be fully paid.
All activities not related to production, will be continued by means of remote access.
Italy among the European countries are most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, and the company sent all the employees home indefinitely.
The same measures taken at the Lamborghini factory where more than 1800 employees sent on leave until at least March 25.