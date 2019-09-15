Ferrari tries to keep the V12 engine under the hood of their new products
Cars Ferrari used the V12 engines back in 1947, when it was equipped with road 125 S.
The motor was a compact 1.5-liter power unit and were given the power to 120 horsepower.
Gradually the V12’s engines each time it was improved and installed on a new model of the Italian brand. In the end we got 812 GTS with its 6.5-liter engine producing 800 horsepower.
Because of stringent environmental requirements, it was expected that this model will be the last, equipped with a twelve-cylinder engine, so as to reduce emissions, the company would have been forced to move to smaller units.
However, Michael Leiters, head of technical development, the company explained that Ferrari is doing everything possible to engines newly installed V12 under the hood novelties.
He also noted that due to limitations of the Euro 6 they had to install a particulate filter on the new GTS, and that experts know how to meet the environmental standards of the USA, China and other countries where you installed the overall rate of CO2 emissions.
Installation of the DPF reduced the power of the car — it just didn’t suit the team. Liters added that he does not know how others, but the Ferrari has the advantage with the financial and technical capabilities. Perhaps the Italians will be the last in the near future, who else is going to install a V12 under the hood.
Ferrari is going to fight for the preservation of the V12 engines in their cars.