Ferrari unveiled its first crossover, called Purosangue
In today’s automotive world, the trend recently shifted to the fact that every self-respecting car manufacturer should be in the lineup at least one crossover.
Recently, the presentation of the model Lamborghini Urus, and now among the charged crossover sports style appears Ferrari Purosangue, with a high probability of having the ability to become his main competitor.
First records and General information. The first information that the Ferrari company plans to start production of crossovers, appeared in the autumn of 2018. Almost a year later, information was made public about the release of the sports version of the crossover Purosangue. According to representatives of the manufacturer, the new model will be able to compete with its major rivals — the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Lamborghini Urus. This model will be among the 15, a presentation in which the automaker plans to issue up to 2023.
The technical features. For new cars, used a new type of trucks, where the engine is located in the Central part, for example F8 Tributo.
The second option provides for the location of the engine in the front or middle part. It is on this GT and you will create a crossover Purosangue. This will allow installation in the hood space of the engine type V6, V8 and V12. In addition, you can install a hybrid propulsion system, which will become automated transmission and double clutch. The drive in this case can be either front or full. A consequence of such developments is to obtain the automaker the possibility of installation on the car of various types of bodies and their combinations depending on the wishes of the buyer.
Presumably, the length of the car would be approximately 5 meters. The capacity of novelty will be 4 people. As a motor will be used twin-turbo V8 engine, whose power is 400 HP to Interact with him will be three engine on electric. The first of them will be located between the motor and gearbox, and the other two provide drive to the front wheels. Motors at the front have an independent control system that gives the car the ability to change thrust vector. The total capacity of electric motors is equal to 220 HP, and all motors of this crossover is of the order of 1000 HP.
In tandem with this motor works 8-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches and four-wheel drive system. An interesting point is that the design is not in reverse, the role of which performs the reverse engines on the front axle. At this point, the internal combustion engine is not running. The power of electric motors is performed by Li-ion batteries with a capacity of 7.9 kW.
Result. Approximate cruising range of the vehicle in electric mode is 25 km with maximum speed of 135 km/h. According to available information, over time, a hybrid variant of the powerplant for Ferrari Purosangue can be replaced by a reinforced six-cylinder engine. There is a strong likelihood that eventually it will be charged package included with power unit type V12. What happens in the end this car and how many options he will have, at the moment information yet. Perhaps the comments of the representatives of the company in this regard will be made later.