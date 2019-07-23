Ferrari will expand its model line
Italian manufacturer diversifitsirovat its membership to attract a broader audience while retaining the exclusivity.
Ferrari will expand its product portfolio through diversification in the types of models that it offers. Relevant information was reported by the Director of commercial and marketing Department Enrico Galliera. According to the head of brand, instead of focusing on the traditional return and variants of existing models, Ferrari will produce models in new segments and it’s not just the crossover that needs to 2022.
“What we’re trying to do, makes us less predictable. Currently, we are working to redesign our products for the future. For example, the new SF90 Stradale is a car that was previously in our assortment. This is a brand new machine with new technologies in a new segment. This is what we call the “supercar range”. It’s not the Laferrari . But it makes a luxury car more accessible to a wide range of clients”.
In addition Galliera previously confirmed that this year will be represented by five models. We’ve seen F8 and SF90 Tributo Stradale, while the other three are unknown. It is expected that it will be a convertible option 812 Superfast, and the Manager hinted that at least one will be in the “new segment” for Ferrari.
“In 2019 will be started five models. We create new segments for Ferrari to attract customers of different profiles. There are several buyers who are looking for something different. For example, customers want more elegant and comfortable car, but scares them high performance,” said Galliera.
Expanding model line Ferrari Italian brand will be able to maintain exclusivity, but at the same time continuing to grow. Thus, the brand has defined its strategy for the near future, assuming that it will increase the turnover.
“This is our strategy for the future. We no longer sell the same product. We grow without promoting any one model. We will see growth through new segments, including in models of higher class. For example, SF90, which has a price 25% higher than the rest of the line”.
Last year Ferrari sold 9251 units, but it is expected that this year this figure will rise. The appearance of its first SUV in 2022 should play a positive role.