Ferrari will present in September, two new models
Crossover from Maranello could make his debut much earlier than planned.
During a recent conference call dedicated to the results of the second quarter of 2019, the President of Ferrari, Louis Camilleri announced the imminent premiere of two new models. Presentation of cars will take place in September at the home for the Ferrari Fiorano race track. The event promises to be a Grand and will last for several days. Important guests and selected journalists have already received invitations.
For the Italian brand this year all turned out to be particularly eventful. In early spring the guys from Maranello rolled out the exclusive track CT Ferrari P80/C, and closer to the summer have pleased fans of 986-horsepower hybrid SF90 Stradale. Ask what to expect from the Italians in September? We are almost certain that this is the first in the history of the brand crossover Purosangue (translated as “purebred”). Originally, the new “SUV” was already scheduled for 2022, but “red” has clearly decided to push on and immediately start to push the Lamborghini Urus.
The second new model may be Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider – nothing like the open version of the 812 th. And although we may be mistaken in their conjecture, one thing we know for sure: Ferrari always manage to surprise us.