Festival of coffee and a meeting with Russian writers: how to spend a weekend in new York (October 11-13)
What: spy Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: 928 8th Avenue, New York, NY
Read more: This interactive exhibition covers an area of more than 5.5 thousand square meters and will allow guests to live the life of a spy, test your observation skills and other necessary scout skills.
In addition, the exhibition will feature artifacts that have been in use real spy various spy equipment and the history of the most famous people in the world of secret agents.
Cost: From $32.
What: Festival of coffee
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: Metropolitan Pavilion 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Read more: new York coffee Festival is the flagship that emphasizes the relevance of this invigorating drink in the big city life. The festival will be attended by more than 70 suppliers of coffee, food and food equipment.
Visitors can enjoy a complimentary coffee tasting, interactive workshops, demonstrations from world class baristas, a variety of street food, original coffee cocktails, live music, art and many others.
Cost: From $12.
What: restaurant Week African cuisine
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: to See the full list of restaurants participating in the event on the site.
Read more: From 4 to 20 October in new York’s fashion week African cuisine. This annual cultural event invites everyone to enjoy African food and drinks in several restaurants throughout the city.
This past week, everyone can taste the best dishes of the African cuisine. The majority of restaurants offers three-course fixed price from 20 to 42 dollars).
Cost: $20 to 42.
What: Exhibition of jewelry by Masha Archer
When: Friday, October 11 from 08:00.
Where: The Ukrainian Institute, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Ukrainian master presents an exhibition of his unusual jewelry.
After the Second world war, Mary’s parents emigrated to the United States. Masha now lives in San Francisco.
Its clients include Barbara Walters, Laura Bush, Beyonce, Gladys knight, iris Apfel, Ivana trump, Oprah Winfrey, “sex and the city: the movie” and Harrison Ford.
Price: $0-8.
What: the Rink at Rockefeller Center
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: The Rink at Rockefeller Center 5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets New York, NY, 10020
Read more: the Most famous annual skating rink in new York on 12 October opened the season 2019-2020. At the same time on the ice can be up to 150 people, so be prepared for the fact that will have to wait their turn.
Cost: $25 — adults, $13 skate rental.
What: Oktoberfest in new York
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: Watermark, Pier 15, 78 South Street New York, NY 10038
Details: This traditional German beer festival will be held in new York every year for many years. It offers beer, snacks, music and loads of fun.
Cost: From $0.
What: Corn maze
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: Queens County Farm Museum 73-50 Little Neck Parkway Floral Park, 11004
Details: Corn maze 1.2 hectares invites everyone to try their hand at orienteering in space, as well as having fun, lost in intricate moves.
The event is suitable for all ages.
Cost: $5-10.
What: Pumpkin festival at the Botanical garden Queens
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
Read more:the Pumpkin Patch is an incredible family event dedicated to the harvest. Offers workshops on carving pumpkins, face painting, mini maze and demonstrations of the crop.
In addition, visitors will be entertained by the musicians and the event will attend a special children’s zoo. Also everyone will be able to eat and drink in the beer garden.
Price: $0-12.
What: Meeting with Russian writers
When: Saturday, 12 October at 14:00.
Where: Tompkins Square Library 331 East 10th Street New York, NY 10009
Read more: Publishing house “Littera” invites all to a meeting with Russian authors.
The event will be attended by:
Bakhyt kenjeev — Russian poet, in 1982, emigrated to Canada, and in 2008 moved to the United States (new York). However, participation in literary life did not stop Kenjeeva to meet with readers and colleagues in Russia, and publishing of books was mainly in the Russian publishing houses. The author of numerous collections of poetry. Kenjeev is considered one of the most famous contemporary Russian poets.
Katja Kapovich — writes in English and Russian languages. She is the author of several collections of Russian poetry, and her poetry in English includes “Cossacks and bandits” (2008) and “Gogol in Rome” (2004). Her work was also in the book “Poetry 180: a Return to poetry” (2003, edited by Billy Collins). Along with her husband, the poet Philip Nikolayev, she publishes “Fulcrum: Yearbook of poetry and aesthetics”.
Paul Lembersky — Russian-American novelist and screenwriter. Paul graduated from the University of Berkeley. Paul — the legendary Russian resident of new York with many publications. The prose of Paul translated into German, English and other European languages.
Vladimir Rabinovich calls himself a Belarusian writer who lives in USA and writes in Russian. He came to the United States in 1987. Vladimir worked as a taxi driver in new York. His first publication was in Facebook; his virtual popularity grew rapidly. He will present his first book.
Cost: Free.
What: harvest Festival
When: Sunday, October 13 from 11:00.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
Read more: In mid-October in new York hosts the annual traditional fair of the harvest – celebration of the local farmers. The fair offers live music, fresh snacks and beverages as well as entertainment: making of decorations of pumpkins, face painting individuals, kite flying and more.
Cost: Free.
