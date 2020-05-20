Few believe in the restart of the English Premier League, – Zinchenko
Alexander Zinchenko
Defender “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has shared his thoughts on the situation with the coronavirus in Britain.
According to him, in the English Premier League, few people shared the view that the Premier League season still to play.
“I look forward to the resumption of the championship – without football is hard. But, judging by the news coming from neighboring countries – for example, Scotland completes the championship, few people believe in restart nuclear submarines”, – said Zinchenko in an interview Footballua.tv.
A few words Alexander was paid to the situation with COVID-19 in his club.
“Yesterday we passed the test for the coronavirus, now come the results – all negative. If all is in order, however, I doubt that with the weight all goes well, we Sunday we will start training in the group.
When I left, I saw Leroy Sané. At first I didn’t recognize him, thought it was our bus driver. Talked to him a little bit for Bayern – he’s gone from the conversation. I think that everything is “in the ointment”, but with the weight he had problems. Said that plus 7 pounds”.
Ukrainians in the current season played 18 matches in all competitions for the bulls, scored one goal.
The representatives of the clubs in the Premier League passed the tests for coronavirus: from 748 positive test passed 6 people (3 of them in the “Watford”, 1 – “Burnley”).