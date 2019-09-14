Few days left: well-known producer spoke about the state car crash
Fans of a famous actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was put into a medically induced coma, very worried about her condition. While the “My fair nanny” unconvincing refute the rumors about the terrible disease, in the network there are new details of the artist and comments of colleagues.
Producer Andrey Razin, who confirmed the earlier diagnosis Zavorotnyuk, told about her condition. In an interview with KP.ru he said he talked with the doctors who are Zavorotnyuk, and shared a disappointing forecast. He says to save the actress is impossible.
“She’s in a coma, unconscious, did not admit, except for her husband. Yesterday I called the doctors who see her, asked — you could visit? Say not, we brought her into an artificial coma yesterday, unfortunately, she was to live for a few days. All possible methods of treatment she passed, but began stage — swelling of the brain. Unfortunately, they can’t fix it.
Of course, the family of Anastasia hiding, do not want to be disturbed at this moment. Besides, she has changed — no one will know. Remember Jeanne Friske? Same situation. Belousov looked better because it all happened at lightning speed. And when it lasts for several months, and health continues to deteriorate…” — said Andrey Razin.
He also shared that about the disease Anastasia learned about six months ago. She allegedly put the same diagnosis as Dmitry Hvorostovsky and Zhanna Friske — a rare form of brain cancer — glioblastoma.
The producer believes that the health of the actress crippled by stress and the procedure of rejuvenating stem cells.
“I remember even 15 years ago, she told me: “You have not tried stem cells? A new method of rejuvenation, prolonging life for her future.“ Then it was fashionable, many artists, including Zhanna Friske, enjoyed it, wanted to be forever young” — said Razin.
Recall, rossm said that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was partially paralyzed. She had swelling of the brain. She is in reanimation of one of the Moscow clinics.
Neither the actress nor her husband Peter Chernyshev rumors about the disease is not commented. Not appear a new publication on their pages in social networks.
Concert Director Anastasia Stas Christ said that reports of illness are not true. Supposedly the actress is now abroad. And on the question of health he texted: “Nonsense! Leave me alone”.
