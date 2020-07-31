FFA diagonal on porsenna kriminalnu right wanono President of the organization
Predstavnici FFA procentuale npharmacy about the cob Rosslyn wanono President organization Jan Infante.
“FFA visna rsena Special Federal sovereign Prosecutor Svejcar about the cob Rosslyn schodo sustra for uchastju President FFA Jan Nfante I Svejcar attorney General Michael Lauber. FFA, ukljucujuci President, salissa in rosporden shvejtsarsko Vladi I, as I always will be in pouni Mr spitritual s CIM Rosslyn”, – powders press-service FFA.
Moreover, FFA inducing words Nfante scho “sustr s General Prosecutor Svejcar Boule brand zakonnymi. TSE is not what porucheniem whether chogo. On the contrary, TSE , calinou funkcjonalny obov required yazkiv President FFA “.
Dadamo scho schodo Rosslyn functionary norowal prosecutors Svejcar. Nfante vikroli in zlocina Dah, in yakih Boule takozh Samson spivrobitnyky domsta, that Rosselli corruption in organization.