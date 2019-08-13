Fiance J. Lo posted a candid photo of the singer in white bikini
Alex Rodriguez has puzzled fans of the outspoken singer.
Fiance Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez, who recently showed how preparing a beloved a surprise, now misses the singer, who is on a concert tour.
About this baseball player who is waiting for the bride in USA said in his Instagram.
44-year-old published a candid shot of J. Lo where she poses in a white bikini and large sunglasses. Top strip barely covering her lush Breasts, at that time, as it demonstrates their nakazany figure on camera.
“Baby, I know you have another show. Miss you and can’t wait for you to come home,” wrote Alex in the picture.
Besides the fact that fans of stars touched by the message they fairly Rodriguez was fascinated by her sexuality, and some said that jealous of Alex, because he has such a stunning woman.