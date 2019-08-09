Fiance Jennifer Lopez touched by a Network of delicate photo with her daughters

| August 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

44-year-old baseball player after the breakup of his first marriage succeeded to keep a warm relationship with their children.

Жених Дженнифер Лопес умилил Сеть нежным фото с дочерьми



The groom’s 50-year-old actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez has two successor from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The girls live with their mother but see their father very often. One of these encounters, the boyfriend of American pop diva showed the fans. He shared a touching picture with 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.