Fiance Scarlett Johansson first started talking about the wedding
The groom of the actress Scarlett Johansson, which boasted a luxurious an engagement ring for 400 thousand dollars, for the first time spoke about the upcoming wedding with a star.
According to the publication People, 37-year-old writer Colin Jost made his first comment on the main event in his and Scarlett’s life in the program Saturday Night Live. Colin admitted that his friends initially discouraged from doing so, according to the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
“Yes, I’m getting married and it is crazy! I’ve been afraid of recognition. The fact that every time people who are just married or preparing for this, told me: “Oh my God! You have to do it! What can go wrong?” However, my friends who have been married for more than five years, told me not to rush into marriage and tried to have children”, – have frankly told Colin Jost.
According to him, it Scarlett was able to change his attitude to marriage, so Colin Jost decided to make an offer.