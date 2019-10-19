Fiance Scarlett Johansson surprised her with a proposal of marriage
Scarlett Johansson became a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres. There the actress spoke about the details of the engagement with her beloved Colin Gostom and its an unusual offer hands and hearts.
Scarlett admitted that Colin was literally wearing her down, because his offer of marriage was made in the style of James bond.
He’s very charming, attentive and romantic. And he actually managed to surprise me. Even if you have some idea how this moment would be, it is still beautiful
― said Johansson. According to the actress, to hear from another person that he wants to spend with you rest of my life is the most amazing and special moment.
Recall that Colin and Scarlett got engaged in may after two years of Dating. Johansson gets an offer hands and hearts for the third time, but for ASTA this was a truly significant event, because it was his first engagement. It turns out that before meeting with the actress Colin was very afraid of marriage.
He once confessed that as soon as one of his friends got married, I immediately received the Board in a hurry to tie the knot. But the people who have been married more than five years, on the contrary, begged him not to hurry and not to have children. And although My long time listening to an experienced family men, in the end, he still went ahead and made an offer to Scarlett.