Fiancee Nikita Dobrynin has intrigued fans
The winner of the reality show “the Bachelor 9” and fiancee Nikita Dobrynin, Daria Kvitkova enjoy communicating with fans on the page in Instagram and share a happy photo with her lover, and also talks about the development of their relationship. The girl revealed how the pair arranged their own home, but a far greater interest from fans begs the question, how soon Dasha and Nikita get married. The girl only fueled rumors about the imminent marriage photos in their wedding clothes, completely confuse subscribers. Now she decided to tell me why tried on the outfit of the bride, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Thus, the ex-bachelor and his girlfriend went to the weekend in Shar-El-Sheikh. Couple sunbathing, swimming and relaxation at the resort. At this time she decided not to torment the fans and tell us why were dressed in wedding attire. It turned out the girl took part in a photo shoot and showed several exquisite images.
“While we bask by the sea and get sun kisses, I want to show you the shooting that was recently. Why was I in a wedding dress? Here is the answer. By the way, many have guessed. Which dress you like the most? I’d like to know your preferences and I’ll talk about their” — she promised.
Bright photoshoot on the background of the yacht was struck by subscriber on 21-year-old girl in its splendor. Dasha was trying on a Quinceanera dress with ruffles and off the shoulder, sheer romantic dress with a skirt of feathers and sleeves, original ensemble consisting of a bodice, corset type strapless, stressing the neckline, and long asymmetrical skirt with a train.
Fans were confused, seeing the abundance of luxurious outfits and barely made a choice in favor of one of them. They also left a lot of compliments for Dasha.
“You’re gorgeous, Jana, charming and incredibly beautiful!”, “Very beautiful images! Such beautiful, bright, sincere!”, “Dasha is very beautiful, very beautiful dresses” “You 1 the same air, despite his pomp and plume”, “Beauty”, “Luxury all the images!”, — noted by commentators.