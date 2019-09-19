Fiat along with Trussardi has released a special version of the citicar Panda
The Fiat has demonstrated a special variation of the Panda car, developed in cooperation with well-known brand Trussardi.
Variation Trussardi Panda is positioned to debut a chic version of the city car. Special variation built on the basis of pseudovadonia Cross. The machine has got a matte color of the body, referred to as Caffè Italiano Brown, contrasting with black elements that have received the logo Trussardi.
In addition to Caffè Italiano Brown new variation of the Panda model will be available in such colors as Gelato White, Cinema Black and Colosseo Grey. In the car installed alloy wheels 15 inch with labels Trussardi, skid plates on the body, and the roof rails black roof and black mirrors.
Shop new items equipped with a special seat upholstery, branded floor mats with the inscription Trussardi, and other inserts on the door panels.
A special variation of the Panda got a full list of equipment, including multimedia complex. Gamma motor citicar will be presented gasoline engine 1.2 performance 67 or 83 HP Drive will only be available front. It should be emphasized that this version of the citicar is the debut model, which appeared with the cooperation of Fiat and Trussardi.