Fiat announces the emergence of a new electric car
Italian-American automaker said it plans to invest 700 million euros in a brand-new, all-electric Fiat 500 . It is the largest to date, FCA bet on the electric car.
Director General of the FCA for EMEA (Europe, middle East and Africa), Pietro Gorlier announced the investment at the plant Mirafiori in Turin, Italy, which this year celebrates 80 years.
“Plan confirmed”, — said Gorlier the media, when asked whether FCA maintains a commitment to investment in technology of electric vehicles after a merger plan with a specialist EV Renault collapsed.
Gorlier said that the investment will be spent on the construction of a new production line in Mirafiori, capable of producing 80 000 units of the new 500 BEV in the year with the potential to increase power later. The upcoming electric Fiat 500 electric car will be the first Fiat to be sold in Europe because of a failed 500-e had been exclusive to the United States.
According to the Manager, production will begin in the second quarter of 2020. According to the plans of FCA, about 1,200 people will be busy with the release of the Fiat 500 BEV, but the electric city car may not be the only electric vehicle produced in Mirafiori.
“This car was fully conceived, designed and engineered here. This is a genuine product of ingenuity “Made in Turin”. This is another excellent example of the ability to create and innovate, which are available in our company and in this city,” said Gorlier.
Fiat 500 BEV, which, according to Gorlier will use cutting-edge solutions, and are part of a much wider investment plan, which FCA plans for Italy for the period 2019-2021 years. The automaker has pledged to invest a total of EUR 5 billion (of 5.63 billion) in upgrading its product range, introducing 13 new or significantly updated models “and the full range of electric vehicles, including 12 electrified versions of existing or new models.”
The future new electric drivetrain the Fiat 500 BEV, will likely be equipped with replaceable and upgradeable battery, as demonstrated in the concept of Fiat Centoventi.