Fiat Chrysler got a billion-dollar loss
Photo: fcagroup.com
Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler in the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of €1,048 billion About it is spoken in the message of the company.
Revenue of the group decreased by 56% compared to the same period of 2019 to 11.7 billion as a result of the quarantine declared in different countries because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, which has led to a decline in demand.
Adjusted loss before interest and tax payments in the last quarter amounted to €928 million compared to €1,527 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
The figure was negative in all regions except North America, which recorded a profit of €39 million compared to €1,565 billion a year earlier.
Demand in U.S. exceeded expectations and the company increased its share in the us retail market in the last quarter, the report says.
FCA’s global sales last quarter fell 63% to 424 000 cars.
All FCA plants in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region has returned to dacoromania mode of operation.
As reported, American aerospace Corporation Boeing on the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of $2.4 billion.
