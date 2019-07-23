Fiat lighted pickup 2020
Pickup Fiat Toro has been updated – in addition to the cosmetic changes the car will be available in more Deluxe versions.
Like this, aggressive type pickup Fiat Toro 2020 model year will soon be on the market and will please not only an updated appearance, and richer performances. On the dashboard appeared informative multimedia system display with increased up to 7 inches diagonal.
Mediocre Freedom package is now available with a stylish S package-Design, which is distinguished by black accents in exterior and interior. And in the end, the fans will appreciate the top-version of the Ultra with different bells and whistles in the form of footboards and inscribed nameplate.
As for the lines of force, it remains the same. This motors EtorQ 1.8 2.4 Tigershark Flex Flex working volume of 1.8 and 2.4 liters and capacity of 135 and 139 HP respectively. They can run either on petrol or on ethanol. You can order a two-liter turbodiesel MultiJet II 170 HP.
However, there have been changes in configurations. For example, a low-cost version of the pickup Toro Endurance was originally available with a 6-speed automatic Aisin, but now it was added and 5-speed manual. But the car is with diesel engine and gasoline engine 2.4 Flex will be completed only 9-speed machines from ZF.
Unfortunately, the pickup truck Fiat Toro, as before, will only be offered in the Brazilian market. The price of the machine with the engine of 1.8 start from 92 990 Brazilian reais – 24 775 dollars, and with a turbodiesel – 34 $ 590.
Note that the pickup Fiat Toro is available in 2016 on an extended platform of the American Jeep Renegade. In 2018, the Brazilian market was able to realize this 58,5 thousand cars, that on 15% more than in 2017. And for the first half of 2019 28.6 thousand sold cars (+10% compared to the same period last year).
And as for the European market and Ukrainian in particular, here available pickup Fiat Fullback created on the same platform with the Mitsubishi L200 and until recently produced at the same factory in Thailand.