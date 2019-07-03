Fiat will release an electric version of the van Ducato
Fiat company today unveiled an electric version of the van Ducato — is that in the form of a prototype, but in the next year’s model will arrive in dealerships, and is regarded as “a key product of the brand in the field of electric mobility”.
It is reported that the addition of different variants of battery size has not affected the practicality of the van, which retained the best-in-class load volume from 10 to 17 cubic metres and payloads of up to 1950 kilograms.
As versions with internal combustion engines, electric Ducato will be released in different versions to meet the needs of customers from online trade, postal, courier services and so on.
More information about the different versions and characteristics will be declared later, but we already know that depending on the capacity of the battery, the van can pass from 220 to 360 kilometers on a single charge, and the maximum power of the motor will make 121 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque, while the maximum speed is limited at around 100 km/h to optimize the use of energy.