FIDE interrupted the final candidates tournament in chess
The leaders of the tournament Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (left) and Ian nepomniatchi
The final candidates tournament chess for the right to challenge current world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, which was held in Yekaterinburg, the international chess Federation (FIDE) has suspended because of the impending demise of air travel between the two countries, which will start tomorrow in Russia, because of the pandemic coronavirus, reported on the official website of FIDE.
The organization stressed that, in the light of the circumstances cannot guarantee the safety of all participants of the tournament, and on the basis of paragraph 1.5 of the rules of the tournament, a decision was made about its suspension.
Recall that the tournament was attended by 8 of the top grandmasters: the world Vice-champion Fabiano Caruana (USA), finalist of the world Cup Ding Liren (China), the winner of the strongest Swiss tournament in the Isle of man Wang Hao ( China), the best two players from the Grand Prix of Alexander Grischuk and Ian nepomniatchi (both in Russia), the best average ELO rating Anish Giri (Netherlands), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), who replaced world Cup winner Teymur racabov, and the candidate from the host country bronze medalist of the tournament in the Isle of man Kirill Alekseenko (Russia).
Note that as of January 1, five of the above players included in the top 10 in the world rankings.
We will add that yesterday the tournament has reached its equator – are able to play the game of the 7th round, the results of which League table has acquired the following form:
- 1-2 Vachier-Lagrave and Nepomniachtchi – 4½
- 3-6 Caruana, Giri, Hao and Grischuk – 3½
- 7-8. Liren and Alekseenko – 2½
Thus in FIDE stressed that any changes regarding the progress of the tournament after its resumption will not take place. And the position before the eighth round, regardless of the date of the resumption of the competition will remain the same.