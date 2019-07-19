“Fierce fashion”: Vera Brezhnev wearing Slippers with tights
For many, Vera Brezhneva is a style icon. The other day she surprised fans, breaking fashion taboos.
It often happens that the ladies especially violate the already established rules of fashion, by which we can get new fashion trends. Vera Brezhnev, apparently, was one of them.
Now she is in Verona on a working visit. And in between shots shares his observations in a microblog. So, tired of heels, Vera Brezhneva changed her stilettos for flip-flops, but remained in stockings. Your outfit Brezhnev showed in the instagram story. “Fierce fashion”, signed movie star.
By the way, a celebrity is not the first to wear flip flops with socks, so that Faith can say, therefore, supported them.