FIFA has defined the best player of Club world Cup

| December 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Mohamed Salah and Luis Enrique

On the eve of Liverpool for the first time in its history, won the Club world Cup.

At the end of “red” in extra time broke the resistance of the Brazilian “Flamengo” – 1:0.

The winners forward Mohamed Salah was the best player of the tournament, the press service of FIFA.

The Egyptians spent all of two matches at the tournament and scored one assist.

“Silver ball” tournament got Enrique Bruno from Flamengo, and the “Bronze ball” went to the captain of “al-Hilal” Carlos Eduardo.

