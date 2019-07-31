FIFA has named 10 nominees for the title of Best coach of the year
The international football Federation (FIFA) on its official website published a list of ten candidates for the award “the Best coach of men’s team”.
In the Top 10 included:
- Jamel Bel’madi – head coach of Algeria
- Didier Deschamps, head coach of team France
- Marcelo Gallardo, head coach of the “river plate”
- Ricardo Gareca – coach Peru
- PEP Guardiola head coach of “Manchester city”
- Jurgen Klopp head coach of “Liverpool”
- Mauricio Pochettino – head coach of “Tottenham”
- Fernando Santos is the head coach of the national team of Portugal
- Erik ten hag is the chief trainer of “Ajax
- Titus – coach Brazil
