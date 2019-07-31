FIFA has named 10 nominees for the title of Best coach of the year

ФИФА назвала 10 номинантов на звание Лучшего тренера года

The international football Federation (FIFA) on its official website published a list of ten candidates for the award “the Best coach of men’s team”.

In the Top 10 included:

  1. Jamel Bel’madi – head coach of Algeria
  2. Didier Deschamps, head coach of team France
  3. Marcelo Gallardo, head coach of the “river plate”
  4. Ricardo Gareca – coach Peru
  5. PEP Guardiola head coach of “Manchester city”
  6. Jurgen Klopp head coach of “Liverpool”
  7. Mauricio Pochettino – head coach of “Tottenham”
  8. Fernando Santos is the head coach of the national team of Portugal
  9. Erik ten hag is the chief trainer of “Ajax
  10. Titus – coach Brazil
