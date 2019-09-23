FIFA has named the best players and coach of the year (photo)
23 September Milan hosted the awards ceremony of the International football Federation FIFA, The Best, the results of which the names of the best coaches and players the previous season.
The award for best player of the year at the ceremony, the FIFA The Best 2019 received striker “Barcelona” Lionel Messi. The Argentinian for the first time in his career he won such an award.
Besides Messi, this award was claimed Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Best coach of the year FIFA named the coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp, under whose leadership the club in the season 2018/19 won the Champions League.
Prize to the best goalkeeper received the goalkeeper of Liverpool and the national team of Brazil Alisson Becker. In the season-2018/19 club level, Becker has won the Champions League with Liverpool. In the Brazil team he became the champion of South America.
The winner in the nomination for the most beautiful goal of the season was the midfielder of Hungarian “Debrecen” Daniel jort. He walked in the voting of Lionel Messi and midfielder “river plate” Juan Quintero.
PReese of FIFA Fair Play (fair play) received the coach of English “Leeds” Marcelo Bielsa. He gave the command to his players miss the goal from “Aston Villa” after his players scored a goal in the moment when the opponent is injured. The match ended in a draw and Leeds failed to qualify in the English Premier League.
Also FIFA has named the symbolic team of the previous season. It included goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil); defenders Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Sergio Ramos (real Madrid, Spain), Marcelo (real Madrid, Brazil) and Matas de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus, Netherlands); Midfielders – Frankie de Jong “(Ajax/FC Barcelona”, the Netherlands), Luka Modric (real Madrid, Croatia), Eden hazard (Chelsea/real Madrid, Germany); forwards – Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Italy), Kilian Mbappe (Paris, France).