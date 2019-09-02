FIFA has named the three contenders for the title of player of the year and best goal (video)
The international Federation of football associations (FIFA) has named the final three contenders for the individual prizes at the end of last season. The names of the winners will be named during the ceremony of awarding The Best of 23 September on the stage of the famous Milan theater “La Scala”.
In particular, the title of the best footballer by FIFA expect Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (“Barcelona”) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). By the way, this same trio was featured in the list of contenders for the title of best player of last season according to UEFA. During the recent draw for the group stage of the Champions League was the best recognized of the Dutchman van Dyck.
The three candidates of FIFA awards in other categories are as follows:
Best goal (Ferenc Puskas award)
Lionel Messi (“Barcelona” in the gate “betisa”)
Juan Quintero (“river plate” in the gates “racing”)
Daniel Jory (Debrecen, at the gate of “ferencváros”)
Best goalkeeper
Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)
Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
The best goalkeeper-the woman
Christiane Sandler (“PSG”, Chile)
Hedwig Lindal ‘ (Chelsea, Sweden)
Sari van Veenendaal (ex-Arsenal, Netherlands)
Best coach male team
Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)
The best women’s team coach
Gilles Ellis (team USA)
Phil Neville (England)
Sarina Wigman (the Netherlands)
The award for best fans
Sylvia Greco with his blind son
Fans of the Netherlands national team at the women’s world Cup
Justo Sanchez, cares for the crew of his late son
The best player
Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England)
Alex Morgan (“Orlando pride”, team USA)
Megan Rapino (“Seattle-Rhine”, team USA)
Note that in voting for the prize of the Best were journalists, head coaches and captains of national teams from around the world, as well as fans.
Photo fifa.com
