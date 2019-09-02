FIFA has named the top three contenders for the title of player of the year
Forward “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as their opponent in the role – the Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was included in the short list of contenders for the title of best player in the 2019 FIFA, the official website of the organization.
Van Dyck with Liverpool won the Champions League and the UEFA super Cup. In addition, the Dutchman won three individual prizes – he was voted best player of the English Premier League, and also received the title of best player of the season by the Association of professional footballers (PFA). And last week, van dyke was named the UEFA best player of the season 2018/19 – in this category the defender of “Liverpool” ahead of it is Messi and Ronaldo.
In turn, Messi Barcelona became the champion of Spain, and Ronaldo helped Juventus to win the next, already the eighth consecutive Scudetto.
We will remind, last year the best player of the year by FIFA was the midfielder of real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka Modric.
In addition, FIFA has determined the nominees in the other categories.
Best player of the FIFA women
- Lucy Bronze (England / Marseille)
- Alex Morgan (USA / “Orlando pride”)
- Megan Rapinoe (USA / “Rhine”)
Best men’s coach of FIFA:
- PEP Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)
- Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool)
- Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina / “Tottenham Hotspur”)
Best women’s coach of FIFA:
- Jill Ellis (USA / USA national team)
- Phil Neville (England / England national team)
- Sarina Wigman (Netherlands / Netherlands)
The best male goalkeeper FIFA:
- Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)
- Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City)
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Germany / Barcelona)
The best goalkeeper of the FIFA women
- Christian Sandler (Chile / “Paris St Germain”)
- Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Chelsea / Wolfsburg)
- Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands / Arsenal / Atletico)
Award FIFA them. Puskas:
- Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona) – the match against real Betis (La Liga, March 17)
- Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia / “river plate”) – match against racing (Argentina Superleague, February 10)
- Daniel Jory (Hungary / Debrecen) is a match against the “Ferencvaros” (First division Hungary, 16 February)
The official announcement of the winner of 2019 will take place on September 23 at the Opera house La Scala in Milan.