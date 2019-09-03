FIFA has unveiled the logo FIFA world Cup 2022 (photo)
The international football Federation (FIFA) has unveiled the official logo of world Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar.
This reports the press service of FIFA.
The emblem is made in the form of eight white and decorated with red pattern and a curved line similar to sand dunes.
“Unbroken loop” depicts eight and recalls the “eight magnificent stadiums that will host matches”. The logo also symbolizes the infinite, as stated in the description of the video.
The logo is inspired by “traditional woolen shawl”, which in the winter months wear in the Arab countries, particularly in the Gulf region. The font under the logo is made based on the traditional Arabic calligraphy.
Qatar will take the 22nd world Cup in 2022 from November 21 until December 18, although traditionally the world Cup takes place in summer. This decision was made because in the summer in Qatar is too hot.