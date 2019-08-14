FIFA imposed sanctions on Manchester city for violations relating to international transfers
The FIFA disciplinary Committee issued a decision regarding violations of the Manchester city related to international transfers and registration of players under the age of 18, according to the official website of the organization.
In the verdict it is noted that Manchester city has accepted responsibility for the violation of article 19 of the FIFA regulations.
As a result, the Federation decided to fine the citizens for 370 thousand Swiss francs (about 340 thousand Euro). While Manchester city escaped a ban on transfers.
Note that in may of this year in Investigatory chamber of the UEFA financial control announced that they would require the removal of Manchester city from European competition for the season for violation of rules of financial fair play. The club noted that the charges are false.
Recall that in may 2017, the President of Ukrainian Association football Andriy Pavelko was elected a member of the disciplinary Committee of FIFA.