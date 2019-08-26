FIFA is studying the possibility of replacing the side judges to robots
The international football Federation (FIFA) is considering the introduction of refereeing robots instead of the side referees, reports the Daily Mirror.
For research in the organization has already created a Department, the newspaper notes.
Furthermore, there is the option of a 100% replacement of linesmen TV cameras and computers to automate processes with the definition of offsides, the ball is thrown in from the sideline, etc.
But did not specify who will determine violations of the rules, which will be performed in close proximity to the side lines of the field – at the moment, these responsibilities lie on the linear arbitrators.
However, it is reported that the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino actively supports the use of modern technology in football, so the public discussion of this issue can begin in the near future.