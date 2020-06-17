FIFA ordered Dynamo to repay the debt on a salary to ex-Dynamo player
Demersi Mbokani
June 9, FIFA made a decision on the complaint ex-player of Dynamo Kyiv striker Dieumerci Mbokani to his former club.
Congolese striker insisted that he did not get from the capital club 79 thousand euros.
In the end, FIFA ordered the “Dynamo” Mbokani salary to repay the debt, according to xsport.ua.
Recall that Mbokani was the player of “Dynamo” from 2013 to 2018. During action of the contract with Dynamo 34-year-old striker has twice visited in the lease. Both times Dieumerci rented the clubs of the English Premier League.
In 2015/16 the Congolese played for Norwich, which at the end of the season safely left the Premier League.
Next season Dieumerci warmed “hull”, with the same success that Norwich, who completed their performances in the Premier League.
Currently Mbokani plays in Belgium for Antwerp.