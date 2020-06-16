FIFA presented the image of Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Salah and Neymar in the ‘ 70s (photo)
Lionel Messi
The international Federation of football associations (FIFA) celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the 1970 FIFA world Cup held in Mexico in these terms.
FIFA and imagined how would look like the current leaders of the national teams of Argentina, Brazil, France, Portugal and Egypt Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kilian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah respectively, at the time.
Lionel Messi
Neymar
Kilian Mbappe
We add that the world Cup in 1970 was the first in the country who is a member of CONCACAF, and for the first time outside of Europe (UEFA) and South America (CONMEBOL).
We will remind, the world champion was Brazil, who won a third Jules Rimet Cup and received the trophy in perpetuity. In the semi-finals and the final, the Selecao have beaten other two-time world Champions – the team of Uruguay (3:1) and Italy (4:1), respectively. The third place took the team of Germany, which at that time the Jules Rimet Cup once.
National teams Argentina, France, Portugal and Egypt have not passed the qualifying continental round.