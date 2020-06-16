FIFA reacted to the failure of Donald trump to watch the matches of team USA
The international football Federation (FIFA) has responded to the statements of US President Donald trump, who has previously stated that they will cease to watch the matches of the national team after the football Federation of the USA (USSF) was allowed to stand on his knee during the anthem as a peaceful protest.
“FIFA strongly in favour of tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when discussing such important issues. FIFA is committed to the principle of zero tolerance to all forms of discrimination in football. We should all say no to racism and violence”, – quotes the text of the statement championat.com with reference to the Associated Press.
We will remind, in the USA, there are mass protests against racism and police brutality that began after the death of the African-American George Floyd.