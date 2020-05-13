FIFA will determine the best player of the season-2019/20 – media
May 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The pandemic coronavirus FIFA decided to abandon the determination of the prize winners the best player of the season-2019/20, according to Marca.
We will remind, the winner of the award in 2019 became the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi.
It is noted that in France Football is still not decided what to do with the ceremony of “Golden ball”, which is held since 1956.
As for the awards ceremony UEFA, it must be held in Monaco in late August, along with the draw for the group stage of the next Champions League.