FIFA will postpone the matches for 2021
Victor Montellano
FIFA is expected that the matches of the fall may cause difficulties for the start of the new domestic season.
In the organization admit that in 2020, the national teams ‘ matches will not take place.
According to the President of CONCACAF and Vice-President of FIFA Victor Montellano, conducting international breaks can cause problems related to security and movement.
“I believe that this may cause some difficulties. And it’s not only in matters of health and different degrees of preparedness, but in crossing borders.
I think the priority should be domestic tournaments. The September “window” for the teams still on the table, but I’m not sure that they will be considering how things are going now.
However, I am sure that in March of 2021 everything will be fine. The main thing – to help the national Championships, and then you can think about our actions”, – quotes Montillano AP Sports.
Recall that the pandemic coronavirus, UEFA moved the Euro 2020 for a year, and the IOC summer Olympic games in Tokyo.