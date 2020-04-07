FIFA will verify the information on the case of corruption in the selection of the mistress of the world cups 2018 and 2022
The logo of the FIFA world Cup 2022
FIFA will ask the U.S. Department of justice additional information on charges, several former members of the FIFA Executive Committee vote-buying in the selection of the host countries for 2018 and 2022.
“It is important to note that FIFA was granted the status of victim in the criminal investigation in the United States, senior officials of FIFA is in constant contact with the Ministry of justice, – cites “Sport-Express” statement of the organization. – After recent allegations of FIFA will ask the Ministry to provide additional information in these cases.
FIFA supports all investigations concerning possible violations of the law related to national and international football tournaments, and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities leading the investigation. FIFA closely monitors these investigations and judicial processes in the United States and other countries of the world.”
Earlier, the Ministry of justice submitted an opinion which stated that the former head of CONCACAF Jack Warner received a bribe of $ 5 million from ten different front companies for the vote in favor of Russia, and the former President of the football Federation of Guatemala, the Rafael Salguero promised $ 1 million.