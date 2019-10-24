Fight in McDonald’s caught on video: client is launched in a Manager’s bag of food, and he broke…
In one of the restaurants McDonald’s U.S. state of Ohio there was a fight between a patron and employee of the institution. Video of the incident hit the net.
Brittany Price says that he ordered takeout, but then discovered that the package she put not what she asked for. She came back, hoping to get the money back. However, according to her, within 25 minutes she had no one paid attention, ignoring her attempts to clarify the situation. Then she freaked out and launched a package of food to one of the managers. And he threw it in her face blender — with such force that the woman did not stay on his feet and fell. Blender, as reported by WLWT, broke Brittany’s nose, broken cheekbone and damaged eye. She had to have plastic surgery to restore appearance.
Price sued McDonald’s to court and demands compensation for moral and material damage. The administration is conducting an internal investigation, claiming that “the safety of customers and employees is most important thing.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter