Fight Kamensky Polyakova and returning stars of the 90s: see the new casting of “X-factor”…

On Saturday, October 5, will be the next stage of auditions for the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB).
To return to the scene with “X-factor”, wants the actress Irina Kulishenko. She was a soloist of the band “Panivalkova” and believed that the group has a great future, until six months ago, they announced the closure of the project. Irina was depressed, but she soon pulled herself together and decided to start my own career.
*Irina Kulishenko
Show the judges show their vocal talents decided and ex-moderator of the project “Inspector: Shops” Natalia Kudryashova.
*Natalya Kudryashova
Presentation of participants will lead to the fact that among the four judges will begin to rage of passion, and between Kamenskih Nastya and Olya Polyakova will start serious disagreements.
The project is already a few seasons not only opens people’s talents, but also attracts experienced artists. So, the “X-factor” appeared Yuri Yurchenko, Uncle George and El Kravchuk. In the 10th season on the big stage decided to return Igor Balan is the founder and lead singer of the legendary group “Aqua Vita”, which in the ‘ 90s gave thousands of concerts.
Show business is like a minefield. And now I have to start from scratch, the singer confessed, leaving the scene of the “X-factor”.
*Igor Balan
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Igor Balan told us why she decided to participate in the project along with young artists and what he feared the most.
— Honestly, I never thought that one day will be on this stage, — admitted Igor. — I had some doubts, but at some point I just felt that I really missed performances. I’m almost starting from scratch, without any preferences and, of course, I’m a little excited.
— But you — people are already accustomed to the stage. And still the excitement is there?!
— You know, it’s one thing to go on stage just to the public, and another thing to participate in competitions. And “X-factor” is a competition, after all, anything can happen, something can go wrong. For example, before the casting I had to get up at 6:30 in the morning. And your body I know not if I slept, the voice is not very good. I’m a little worried about this moment. Of course, I walked on the street, a little singed before going on stage that the ligaments come in tone. But I would be lying if I say that not to worry.
— Why did you decide to come alone, as a solo artist?
Time is running out, we are all not getting any younger. Project “Aqua Vita” was created for young people, which was 20 years ago. Now my former fans already love Oleg Vinnik (smiles. — Ed.). Although, who knows, the fact that 25 years ago I started, too. One was held at the festival “Chervona Ruta”, and from there took Irina (Irina Filatova, the member of the Duo “Aqua Vita”. — Ed.). But now the “Aqua Vita” for me looks like a frozen computer that needs to do a full reboot. That’s why I came on the project “X-factor”. The world is changing and everything becomes completely different. In fact, the level of the players 25 years ago and now is heaven and earth!
— What is the difference?
— Yes practically in everything! If you recall, I wrote the first track — it was nothing but trouble. Computers almost no one had. But if there was, it was so antiquated that anything with them, and make it was impossible. To record the track, had to go to the Studio, to prepay time, then right there doing the arrangement. Now everyone having a computer, headphones and a microphone can do it yourself. Yes, even at home! And slowly, slowly the music and performers, especially young, very grown up. Even waiting out on the stage in the casting of “X-factor”, I heard at least three people that I really liked. I like the sound producer probably worked with them.
— Why did not dare to come on “X-factor”?
— Used to have a different jury, where the majority of people from my era. One of the jury members do some tooth in all of us sharpened — I will not say who. Then I have not seen, and now decided to try. Yeah, I’m more of a risk than anyone else, because while the young green is one thing, but when behind a decent experience — completely different. But at some point I realized that if not now, then probably never come on this project. Time goes by, and, perhaps, in 60 years I have been on such a step is not solved.
— Whose opinion of the jury members was decisive for you?
I can’t single anyone out, they are now fairly equal. I was a little afraid of Alessandro Safina, because it is more of a classic artist, and myself superfacialist, to be honest, I do not. I’m just a singer-songwriter, who has his own charisma and musical vision. And all this I try to convey to the judges. It is not for nothing my songs became hits!
— What have you decided to surprise the judges?
— I will sing his song you know, actually, thanks to another artist. And I’ll try to break down stereotypes and clichés, which clung to me. For example, all at once I remember the song “And now the us naksha” and all. But I’m 20 years old, sitting in the Studio, developing as a musician, wrote songs themselves and others. I decided I need to go with the hit that will come from not only the judges but also the audience. At least, I sincerely believe that will go on!
