Fight Marvel and Sony over “spider-Man” sparked a wave of irony in a network: the best memes
The network has been simmering excitement about the news that the picture of the “spider-Man” with Tom Holland starring may forever disappear from the Marvel cinematic universe.
Financial dismantling companies Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures not only provoked indignation of fans of the franchise, but also the wave of irony. Social networks are flooded with themed memes, in which users remembered another two closed project on “spider-Man”. We have collected the best of them.
“Spider-man: Homeless”
Join us, Tom
Sony. Marvel. Tom Holland after dismissal
When “spider-Man” is no longer in the MCU
My version, if Sony will restart the “spider-Man” for the fourth time
Disney. Sony. Our hopes to see the decent part 3 “spider-Man”
For the first time?
Peter Parker is watching the showdown with Marvel Sony and mentally prepared to lose uncle Ben for the fourth time
Advertising Durex: it ended too quickly? The feeling is mutual
Recall the picture of the “spider-Man: Away from home” with Tom Holland grossed over a billion dollars and became the highest grossing release of Sony Pictures for all time of existence of the Studio. At the same time there was announced its intention to cease cooperation with Marvel Studio.
How to write the Western media, it’s all about the money. Disney (the parent company of Marvel Studios) demanded that future films about the Man-spider was funded by the studios 50/50, so the same would divide and profit. Disney is not interested in continuing the current conditions, when Marvel gets 5% of gross cash income and all income from merchandising. Studio Sony, the proposal was rejected. Thus the fate of the franchise of the superhero remains unknown.