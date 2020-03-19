Fight of the year in the UFC between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson banned in new York due to coronavirus
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
The athletic Commission of the state of new York banned in Brooklyn fight between the champion of UFC in lightweight, Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and American Tony Ferguson, reports Mmafighting.com.
The cancellation of the fight associated with pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
Initially, the organizers planned for April 18 fight wanted to spend it in Las Vegas, but Nevada was also banned from hosting any sporting events.
On account of 31-year-old Nurmagomedov 28 wins in 28 fights MMA. The 35-year-old Ferguson – 25 wins and 3 losses.
Previously, UFC President Dana white said that the fight of the Russians and Americans will take place even in an empty stadium.