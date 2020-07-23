Fight with water guns and movie screenings for every taste: how to spend a weekend in the USA (24-26 July)
Summer is in full swing, and the soul requires adventure. Despite the quarantine, many American cities offer a wide choice of entertainment. The best of them, we gathered in our traditional selection.
So, new Yorkers can stock up on fresh produce at the farmers market, watch a film “We” at the drive-in or enjoy during the fight with water guns.
Miami residents visit the Vatican museums, to get acquainted with the masterpieces of XIX–XX centuries or take the course “the Science of well-being”.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to the course “Web design for beginners”, to unwind at the drive-in and learn how to trade oil on Forex.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area we offer take a course on networking to learn how to build a successful online business or learn the basics of working in Excel.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week looking at our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark