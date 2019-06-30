Fighter Beleniuk and boxer Khizhnyak became Champions of the European games (video)
In the final day of competition at the European games, which take place in the capital of Belarus — Minsk, the Treasury of Ukraine has been replenished with the gold award.
Our Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk (pictured in the header) in the category up to 87 kg on the way to the final have not experienced any problems, consistently beating Armenian Manoukian (5:1), pole Kulinich (9:1) and Belarus Guliyev (3:1). In the decisive match met our countryman met with Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan, who won this year in the final of the European championship held in Bucharest (Romania), Jean was stronger and won the gold. In their favor Beleniuk finished opposition this time. Securing the advantage in the first period, Ukrainian without problems brought the match to a victory — 3:1.
One more our compatriot boxer Alexander Khizhnyak in order to get to the finals in the category up to 75 kg, the unanimous decision of judges successively passed the Finn Abdelrasoul and Armenian Darchinyan, and then confidently defeated the Russian Gleb Bakshi (4:1). In the battle for the final with Slovakia Andrzej Chemez Ukrainian thrice sent the rival to a knock-down, and the referee decided to stop the fight late in the second round. In the final fight the Ukrainian met with Italian Salvatore Cavallaro, and won the gold thanks to the victory by unanimous decision.
Alexander Khizhnyak (second from left)
Another our boxer Nikolai butsenko in the category up to 56 kg met in the final fight with the Irishman by Kurt Walker. In an equal fight that Nicholas was finished with the cut, unanimous decision of the judges gave the victory to the rival of our compatriot and our fellow countryman has got “silver”.
Gymnast Oleg Vernaeve following the “silver” in the competition won a medal the same sample and in the pommel horse, with a score of 14,900 points behind Russian David Belyavskiy (15,033). “Bronze” won in the floor exercise in gymnastics Peter Pahnyuk. Our compatriot, typing 14,200 points, lost to Finn of Coravue (14,433) and the British Regini-Moran (14,233).
In the asset Oleg Vernaeve two “silver” the European games
By the way, a serious injury ended the performance in the all-around for the Marios Georgiou from Cyprus. Performing an exercise on the bar, the gymnast fell from a great height on the back. Arena athlete was carried away on a stretcher.
Thus, at this time the assets of Ukraine 42 awards, 12 of them are of the highest standard, allowing our team took third place in the medal standings.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter