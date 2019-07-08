Fighter set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history (video)

Боец установил рекорд самого быстрого нокаута в истории UFC (видео)

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.
In Las Vegas hosted the tournament UFC 239, in the framework of the main card which was found Masvidal Jorge and Ben Askren.

The fight ended in 5 seconds after Masvidal spectacular blow a knee a jump knocked Askren.

This knockout was the fastest in the history of this sports organization.

Masvidal won 34 victory in 47 fights. Askren suffered the first defeat of his career with 19 victories.

