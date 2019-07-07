Fighter UFC kick to the knee “knocked out” the opponent for five seconds (video)
American mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal (34 wins, 13 defeats) has established a unique achievement in the UFC. Fight in the Welterweight weight class against his compatriot Ben Askren, who previously did not know defeats in the octagon, winning 19 fights, Jorge made a killer blow with a knee to the head in five seconds after the starting bell.
“He carried every game before the fight, and I wanted to show him that sometimes there are dire consequences. And there is the hard bastards better not to. If he had not permitted himself so much to say I would put him in the second round, but still I’m so happy. I’m going for the championship belt, “he said after the fight the author of the fastest knockout in the history of the ultimate fighting championship.
Note that prior to this the fastest knockout in UFC belonged to the American don fry, who defeated Thomas Ramirez in 1996 for eight seconds.
