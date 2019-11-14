Fighters in exchange for the airbase: Putin, Lukashenko set a brazen condition
Despite the relatively close relations between Moscow and Minsk and the systematic movement towards the creation of the Union state on the territory of Belarus, there is no Russian military base. And Minsk does not intend to give permission for its placement on its territory.
Belarus has decided to buy Russian fighter su-30CM is the deployment of Russian bases on its territory. This was stated by the state Secretary of the security Council Stanislav Zas, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
According to him, the first Minsk tried to negotiate with Russia to assist in the purchase of fighter planes, but got the offer of accommodation on the territory of Belarus military air base of the Russian Federation.
According to Secretary of state, Belarus had therefore been compelled for their own funds to buy fighter jets. And the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his country does not need Russian military base.
Note, the Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Russia is ready to consider further opening of its air bases in States with which it is associated alliances.
In particular, the Russian government has submitted proposals on signing the agreement on the Russian air base on the territory of Belarus. In the accompanying document stated that the location of the military base will contribute to “the organization of joint protection of external border of Union state in air space and creation of Uniform regional system of antiaircraft defence of Russia and Belarus.”
As stated in an interview with “FACTS,” the Ukrainian analyst, Institute for the future of Igar Tyszkiewicz, in Belarus there are two military sites, where there may be Russian soldiers, but none has the status of a military base. According to “Interfax”, it is about the 43rd communication center of the Navy of Russia “Vileyka” (radio station “Antey”) and the radar station “Volga” UHF (node “Baranavichy”) in the Russian system of missile warning.
