Fighting COVID-19: how does the lab for years to accelerate the development of vaccines
The disposal of the scientists of the laboratory of “Argon” is a synchrotron — accelerator complex, which you can use to consider things at the level of molecules and atoms. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
“The synchrotron — a microscope, working as an x-ray. We make very bright images, with which scientists work,” says Steven Streiffer, acting Director for science and technology laboratory “Argon”, located in the suburbs of Chicago (Il).
Now local scientists used this device to quickly create a vaccine and find a cure COVID-19. Using synchrotron hundreds of scientists decode proteins of the virus.
“Thanks to the proteins of the virus works. If we can prevent it, we can create drugs that can fight the infection”, — said Stephen.
All received in the laboratory data available to scientists and doctors around the world who are working on a vaccine and drugs.
“We share their data with pharmaceutical companies and academia. This information is available to all,” said Streifer.
In addition to the synchrotron, to combat the coronavirus, the scientists used available in the laboratory the world’s most powerful computers PRIORITY.
“Supercomputers are able to perform four billion pharmacological compounds to see whether they have any effect on the virus. And we can do it for a few weeks. Without the supercomputer it would have taken a few years, says Steven Striper.
These are heavy duty computers also allow scientists to predict the scale and geographical spread of a deadly virus.
“A computer model developed by our scientists for the city of Chicago, count on the situation for certain groups and residents, not real people, and imaginary,” — shares information, Streifer.
“Under certain specified conditions of conduct we expect distribution COVID-19” — says Charles Macal, senior systems engineer at laboratory of Argon.
According to a senior system engineer of the laboratory information calculated by the supercomputer stresses the importance of simple but effective things that anyone can do to curb the pandemic.
“We have identified the most important: an extremely important to stick to a certain behavior, how to wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands,” says Maykol.
The government of Illinois, in which territory are located the laboratory, using the calculations carried out here has taken and continues to take the decision how and when to impose restrictions, as it is safe to return to normal life.
“We provide information directly to the office of the Governor. We also work closely with the leadership of Chicago. They use our information for decision-making, which we hope will help to maintain the health of people with minimum damage to the economy,” says Steven Striper.
Lab scientists are also working on a way to apply models developed for Chicago and Illinois and in other cities and States.
