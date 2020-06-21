Fighting COVID-19: the Cabinet of Ministers plans to consider a resolution on the allocation of funds
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine meeting today is expected to consider a draft resolution on the allocation of funds to combat coronavirus.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine meeting today is expected to consider a draft resolution on the allocation of funds to implement some of the measures aimed at prevention of emergence and spread, localization and liquidation of outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics COVID-19. It is reported the agenda of the meeting of the government.
So, the government plans to consider a draft resolution on the allocation of funds for the implementation of certain measures aimed at prevention of emergence and spread, localization and liquidation of outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
Also, the government will consider the draft resolution on amendments to the order of use of funds envisaged in the state budget for the settlement and installation of deported Crimean Tatars and persons of other nationalities who were deported from the territory of Ukraine.
It is reported that the government plans to consider the draft resolution on amendments to the procedure and conditions of provision of subventions from state budget to local budgets for implementation of activities in support of the territories exposed to the negative effects caused by the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
In addition, the government will consider a draft order on signing of the joint statement of intent between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany about the beginning of the energy partnership.
As reported, the audit chamber plans to check the effectiveness of spending of funds of the Fund of struggle against COVID-19 after the pandemic.
