Fighting, mats and cursed: what was memorable in the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation
Sometimes elected officials worked and passed laws. And sometimes they turned plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada almost in a circus. Journalists 24 channel remembered the most interesting and funny moments in the session hall for the last five years.
Over the past five years, the Parliament saw a lot of fights. MPs outwear each other, vomited and smashed furniture and equipment in corridors.
Boyko broke Lyashko
“There fists, and the mind – no” – as complained to Oleg Lyashko, after the conciliatory Council received the nuts from Yuri Boyko.
Leshchenko and Melnychuk came to blows in Parliament
Barna hands made Yatsenyuk from the rostrum
Drone Lutsenko in Rada
It was and is, that the Parliament were quite unusual items. For example, a drone that Igor Lutsenko fixed work button pushers. Or smoke bomb from Levchenko and Semenchenko. But surpassed all Hope Savchenko, which is carried to the Parliament of the grenade.
In one of the Fridays in the session hall came Idun, who did not wait for MPs at the workplace.
All five MPs not pick up the words. Called each other scum and animals, repeatedly cursing.
Parubiy — Novinsky: “get away from me, vermin!”
