Figure in the shape of an Apple increases the risk of dangerous diseases
A form of the female figure may significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. This is due to the distribution of fat around major organs.
Women with a figure in the shape of an Apple two times more likely to have heart attacks and strokes, compared to their peers, having figure in the shape of a pear. This is due to the distribution of fat around important internal organs, as shown by the massive volume of research. We are talking about such organs as the liver and pancreas, are exposed to that fat released into the blood harmful chemical substances that can trigger heart disease. In this study, the researchers observed 2 683 women post-menopausal, who had a healthy weight. Observations lasted 18 years.
Scientists from the College of medicine albert Einstein in new York was particularly interested in the dependence of the distribution of fat under the skin from the risk of cardiovascular disease. It turned out that 25% of women who had the most pronounced figure in the shape of an Apple, two times more likely to suffer from heart disease and strokes, compared with 25% of women whose fat was least delayed in the waist area. And 25% of women with a distinct figure in the shape of a pear is 40% less experienced heart disease, compared with those who had a small amount of fat on the hips.
In General, a woman with a very high proportion of fat around the waist three times more often faced with cardiovascular disease, compared to those who have fat often accumulate in the thighs. Scientists believe that the presence of large amounts of fat on the hips protects people from heart disease, as this fat just does not cause harmful effects in other parts of the body.