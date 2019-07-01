Filipp Yankovsky has changed beyond recognition after a battle with cancer
Fans of Philip Jankowski expressed concern in connection with recent photo Russian Director and actor for which he looks thin and gaunt. According to admirers of the son of Oleg Yankovsky, all of this is a consequence of the cancer, the victory over which he said in 2016, writes “StarHit”.
Recently Ksenia Sobchak shared with the Director, hinting at a future joint project.
“Something came up with Philip Jankowski. And it is not a network of dental clinics as you might think, looking at this picture,” — wrote the leader.
But fans do not pay attention to the white smiles of the stars, and the thinness and sickly Philip Jankowski. Many didn’t even recognize the 50-year-old filmmaker. “Yankovsky never know very thin. Does it hurt?” — surprised netizens. “Also didn’t recognize him. Sorry. In recent years, many famous people are upset with the appearance. It is unknown what it stands for: weakness, disease, promiscuity, hopelessness? In any case, all of the forces of lust for life, love for yourself and those roads,” wrote commentators.
Most agreed that the Director looks exhausted due to a long battle with cancer. After chemotherapy, the immune system of the artist waned, weight decreased, which could not affect the appearance. Some have even suggested that the remission was gone and the actor is sick again. However, neither hits nor Ksenia Sobchak did not answer the questions of subscribers.
Even in 2014, it became known that Philip Yankovsky developed a follicular lymphoma, a cancer that affects the spleen, larynx, tonsils, mucous membranes of the digestive system. The actor underwent chemotherapy, went for treatment in Israel.
But in recent years the artist seldom saw the light of day, noting that is indifferent to public events and engaged in the work.
Concerned fans and the fact that the faithful spouse of the Director Oksana Fandera in recent months has ceased to publish pictures with her lover. “Oksana is not showing photos with my husband. Maybe afraid that everyone will know about the return to him of the disease?” — thinking commentators.
The couple have been together for almost 30 years, and Fandera was with the actor when he was diagnosed with cancer. In addition, Oksana insisted on constant surveys her husband’s doctors after his disease — hereditary: father of actor Oleg Yankovsky died from pancreatic cancer. Fans who worry about the health of the Director, I hope that their fears wrong, and Philip is in good health.
As previously reported “FACTS” in 2015 Philip Jankowski found follicular lymphoma. Cancer diagnosed in 2009, but Philip almost five years refused full treatment. Follicular lymphoma — a kind of malignant tumor which mainly affects the lymph nodes. The disease can occur without any symptoms for quite a long time, so it is often detected only at later stages of development. This lymphoma often appears in young people. It is practically incurable. In 2014, as Jankowski has deteriorated — he was hospitalized to the clinic. Philip had several cycles of chemotherapy, after which he was observed a partial remission.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter